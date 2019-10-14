Man dies in Nash County house fire

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who had lived in his Nash County home for nearly 50 years died in a fire early Sunday, officials said.

The fire was reported around 1:30 a.m. in the 3300 block of Sykes Road, about 2.5 miles outside Nashville, according to Nashville Fire and Rescue Chief Chris Joyner.

A nearby Nash County deputy arrived at the scene first and found the home was fully involved with flames, Joyner said.

An 82-year-old man was later found dead in what was left of the home, according to Joyner.

The fire began with an electrical problem that was not related to a heater, Joyner said.

The man’s name will not be released until his relatives are notified.

Because the blaze involved a death, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office and Office of State Fire Marshall are involved in the investigation.

Crews were at the scene until about 10:30 a.m.

