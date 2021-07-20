Man dies in shooting in Harnett County, sheriff says

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was killed in a shooting in Harnett County Tuesday afternoon, Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats said.

The shooting was reported just before 4:25 p.m. along Pete Mason Drive, which is off Ray Road about a mile north of Spring Lake, Coats said.

A man in his 20s died in the shooting, according to Coats.

Coats said authorities have a person of interest in the deadly shooting.

He added that the shooting was an isolated incident and was not linked to the shooting of a bystander Monday.