Man dropped off at hospital later dies, investigation underway, Rocky Mount police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – Rocky Mount police are investigating after a man died from an assault Sunday night, officials said Monday afternoon in a news release.

Officers were called to UNC Nash Health Care around 11 p.m. Sunday after a man was dropped off at the hospital.

Maurice Joyner, 48, suffered head trauma and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to the news release, the incident occurred in the 1900 block of Lynn Avenue, and the suspect and victim knew one another.

Police said they have identified a suspect, but did not release the person’s name.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information, should contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Text-A-Tip, or call Twin Counties CrimeStoppers at 252-977-1111 for cash rewards.