CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Sampson County Sheriff’s deputies said they arrested a man after he led them on a chase Thursday night.

At about 8:10 p.m., deputies said they attempted to stop a vehicle that was driving “dangerously close” to a tractor-trailer on Fayetteville Highway/U.S. 13 near Wrench Road which is about 23 miles northwest of Clinton.

When they activated their emergency lights, deputies said the driver failed to stop.

The driver continued on U.S. 13 toward Newton Grove, then turned onto U.S. 701 and then onto Interstate 40 West, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the North Carolina State Highway Patrol and other agencies assisted in the chase.

They said they safely stopped the vehicle at Exit 297 and the driver, identified as 32-year-old Drew Smith, of Jacksonville, North Carolina, was taken into custody without further incident.

Smith is charged with:

following too closely,

speeding,

driving left of center,

flee to elude arrest in a motor vehicle,

driving while license revoked, and

reckless driving

Smith has a history of eluding law enforcement, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said his vehicle was seized under the North Carolina “Run and Done” law and impounded.

He received a $10,000 secured bond.