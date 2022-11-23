SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — In what the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office is calling a tragic accident, a man drowned in a pond on Tuesday after backing a truck into it.

Christopher Antonio Wicker, 21, of Broadway had been visiting a friend at their home on Cooper Store Road in Harnett County, the sheriff’s office said.

Wicker had accidentally backed into a pond on the friend’s property as he was leaving, a statement from the sheriff’s office said no Wednesday.

When first responders arrived around 10:08 p.m., Wicker’s body was recovered and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Further investigation showed that alcohol likely played a role in the drowning incident.