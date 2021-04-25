Man drowns after boat capsizes in Harnett County pond

BARBECUE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man drowned in a Harnett County pond Sunday after his boat capsized, officials said.

The incident was reported just after 10:45 a.m. at a pond near McNeill Road and Broadway Road in Harnett County, according to Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats.

The incident happened when two men were in a boat, their weight shifted, and the boat capsized, Coats said.

Two other men were nearby onshore at the time.

Terry McNeil vanished after the boat capsized and he was later found dead in the pond, Coats said.

A dive team from Fort Bragg discovered McNeil’s body about 30 minutes after their search began.

McNeil, 35, is from the Wake County area, Coats said. The two men in the boat were not wearing life jackets, according to Coats.

Spout Springs Fire Department assisted with the operation.