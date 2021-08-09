Man ejected from motorcycle, killed in crash in Rocky Mount, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A motorcyclist died in a crash in Rocky Mount on Sunday night, according to Rocky Mount police.

Officers were dispatched to the 800-block of Russell Street at approximately 8:45 p.m. in response to a crash with injury call, officials said.

Once at the scene, officers found a man dead in the road.

According to authorities, “based on evidence, [the victim] lost control of his motorcycle and was subsequently ejected from his motorcycle.”

Police are investigating the crash and are asking anyone that might have video footage, doorbell cameras, or home surveillance cameras to call them at (252) 972-1411.

The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.