SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested on Monday for exposing himself in front of a child inside a Sanford Dollar General, according to its police department.

On Monday, shortly before 9 p.m., Sanford police officers were called to the Dollar General at 2237 Jefferson Davis Highway in reference to a man inside the store exposing himself to a child.

After arriving, police said they found the victim, a 10-year-old girl, with her grandmother.

The victim told police that the suspect, later identified as Czyz Navarre Savage, 33, exposed himself to her inside the store.

Savage was arrested and charged with felony indecent exposure. He was placed in the Lee County Jail under a $25,000 secured bond.