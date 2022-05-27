RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office Friday announced an arrest regarding drug possession charges from earlier in the week.

The Special Operations Unit assisted the Department of Public Safety with a search of a residence in the 2400 block of O’Hara Drive, according to a news release from the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office.

The search of the home, which is northeast of Raeford, resulted in the seizure of suspected heroin, pipes, digital scales and marijuana smoking devices, the news release said.

Nicholas John Russell, 34. was placed under arrest and transported to the Hoke County Detention Center, deputies said.

Russell was charged with possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

Russell was held on a $3,000 secured bond.