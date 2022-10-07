ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – A Maryland man nearly slammed into a Halifax County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant when driving on the wrong side of a two-lane highway while under the influence of alcohol, the Roanoke Rapids Police Department said.

Officers said they first received a call about a man staggering in a Lowe’s parking lot Thursday, heading to an ABC liquor store and then saw him enter and begin driving a car.

Police said the man, later identified as Sean Lough, 41, refused to stop when officers activated sirens. Officers said he also started driving on the wrong side of Old Farm Road, which is where police said he nearly collided with a Halifax County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant.

Lough was eventually pulled over by other law enforcement officers along 7th and Virginia Street before being taken into custody, according to police.

Lough was charged with:

Driving while impaired

Felony flee to elude

Reckless driving to endanger person or property

Resist obstruct and delay

Open container

Fail to stop for a stop sign

Driving left of center and

Driving the wrong way on a dual-lane highway

Lough had a court date Friday but CBS 17 is waiting for information requested about his appearance in court.