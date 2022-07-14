HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials in Halifax County said they arrested a man earlier this week for the sexual assault of a child under age 15.

A report about the incident was made in May, according to a news release from the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were involved in “an extensive investigation” in the months that followed, the news release said.

The incident happened at the home of Jessie James Hall, 26, of Littleton, according to the news release.

Hall was arrested Monday and charged with indecent liberties with a child and statutory rape of a child under age 15.

Hall was being held in the Halifax County Detention Center under a $150,000 secured bond. However, he appears to have been released.

Hall has a court appearance scheduled in Halifax County District Court on July 20.