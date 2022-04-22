CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Robbins man is being held on a $750,000 bond after he was charged with two dozen counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, Moore County deputies said Friday.

An undercover operation on Wednesday led to the arrest of the suspect who was using social media, a news release from the Moore County Sheriff’s Office said.

The operation was launched after information was sent to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the news release said.

Luis Hernandez Oliver, 23, was charged with 12 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 12 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, deputies said.

Oliver is being held on a $750,000 secured bond in the Moore County Detention Center.

His first court appearance is set for April 28 in Moore County District Court.