HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Henderson man was arrested on drug and child abuse charges this week after police raided two homes, officials said.

The raids took place when police simultaneously served search warrants Monday at homes in the 900 block of Buckhorn Street and the 900 block of Carroll Road, according to a news release from the Henderson Police Department.

During the searches, police said they found 1,500 dosage units of heroin, 3.5 pills of Schedule II controlled substance, and $37,506 in cash.

Leshawn Alston, 24, was charged with trafficking heroin by manufacturing, possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin, trafficking heroin by possession, maintaining a dwelling, misdemeanor possession of Schedule II controlled substance, and misdemeanor child abuse.

“Both properties are rentals and an appropriate letter of notification and legal recourse has been sent to the two property owners,” the news release said.

Alston received a $200,000 bond and bonded out of the Vance County Jail immediately, police said.