ABERDEEN, N.C. (WNCN) — A Moore County man was arrested Friday and is facing DWI and murder charges after two people were killed in a wrong-way crash earlier this month, officials say.

The crash happened on Sept. 9 on U.S. 1 between Johnson Street and Pinehurst Avenue in Aberdeen, according to a news release from the Aberdeen Police Department.

The wreck happened as the man who is facing charges was driving an Infinity SUV south in the northbound lane of U.S. 1, police said. The SUV collided with a northbound Kia car, which was in the northbound lanes, occupied by three adults, officials said.

The front passenger of the Kia was identified as Theodore McRae, 60, who died later at Moore Regional Hospital, the news release said. The rear passenger of the Kia was identified as Martin Marsh, 69, who was found dead inside the car.

“Aberdeen Patrol Officers, along with Traffic Crash Reconstructionist, further investigated the traffic accident and interviewed witnesses. Alcohol was determined to be a factor,” police said in the news release.

Darren Maurice Lindsay, 47, of West End, was arrested Friday.

Lindsay was charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of aggravated felony death by motor vehicle, one count of driving while license revoked impaired revocation, one count of driving while impaired, and one count of driving left of center.

He is being held in the Moore County Detention Center under no bond. Lindsay has a hearing planned for Thursday in Moore County Court.