SILER CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — A 55-year-old Siler City man has been charged with two counts of felony disseminating obscenity.

On Tuesday, the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office received a report of inappropriate sexual communication and relations between the man and another family member.

Investigators launched an investigation and uncovered evidence in the form of two explicit videos that Nicandro Ortega, 55, of Siler City, had sent to the family member, the sheriff’s office said.

Based on their findings, investigators charged Ortega, deputies said. He was taken into custody and placed in the Chatham County Jail under a $100,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on July 17.

The investigation is ongoing, and more charges are expected.