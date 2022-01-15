Man facing second-degree murder charge in death of 22-year-old Harnett County woman

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – More than one week after a woman was found dead in Harnett County, the local sheriff’s office has confirmed a suspect and murder charge.

Terrell Lewis Jackson, 21, is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of 22-year-old Jamica Allen that happened in Harnett County on Jan. 8.

The announcement came just after 4 p.m. Friday from the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office Twitter page.

Officials have still not publicly said how Jackson and Allen knew each other.

