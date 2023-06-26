CAMERON, N.C. (WNCN) — A 24-year-old Cameron man was stabbed to death early Sunday morning during a domestic dispute.

At 2:16 a.m. on Sunday, the Harnett County Communication Center received a 911 call and sent deputies to a residence on Lizzie Jeter Lane in reference to a stabbing.

When they arrived, the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said deputies located and began life-saving measures on a man with an apparent stab wound until emergency services personnel arrived. He was pronounced dead at 2:49 a.m., the sheriff’s office said.

The victim was identified as Jose Andres Soriano.

Investigators questioned his wife who was not injured during the dispute.

This case remains under investigation. No charges have been filed.