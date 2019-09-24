Man finds baby in hot car at Clayton junkyard

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A Garner man found something at a Clayton junkyard he didn’t expect – an infant left in a hot car.
He spoke with CBS 17’s Kelly Kennedy about the incident that he described as disturbing.
He captured it all on camera – even his confrontation with the child’s mother.
