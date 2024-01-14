Deputies said they found fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana, and a gun during a search of a James Street home in Sanford on Friday after a man ran to another home to hide. Photo courtesy: Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man fleeing a drug raid broke into a nearby occupied home — and was surprised by the homeowner who had a gun Friday in Lee County, deputies said.

The incident first began when deputies executed a search warrant at a home at 1013 James St. in Sanford, according to a news release from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

As deputies arrived at the house, Phillip Howard Fortune, 30, ran from the front yard and into woods behind the house, the news release said.

Fortune then ran about two blocks to Vance Street where he broke into an occupied home to hide from deputies, officials said.

“Fortune fled from the residence on Vance Street after being confronted by the homeowner with a gun,” the news release said.

He then continued to run but was quickly caught by law enforcement, deputies said.

Back at the original James Street home of the search warrant, deputies said they found fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana, and a gun.

Charges against Fortune include trafficking opioid by possession, possess with intent to sell and deliver Schedule II controlled substance (fentanyl), possess with intent to sell and deliver Schedule II controlled substance (cocaine), possess with intent to sell and deliver schedule marijuana, and sell and deliver Schedule II controlled substance.

He was also charged with breaking and entering a residence and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A Lee County magistrate later set a $101,000 secured bond for Fortune.