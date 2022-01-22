Man flees Rocky Mount Circle K following armed robbery

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – A suspect is on the run after he robbed a Circle K convenience store on Thursday, police say.

At approximately 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, a man last seen wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt that covered his face, who was also in black pants, pulled out a semiautomatic pistol just before closing time inside the Circle K just before closing time at 240 S. Wesleyan Boulevard.

After brandishing the firearm, the suspect demanded money from the register.

The suspect then fled on foot with an unidentified amount of cash.

Rocky Mount police said a K9 track was attempted, but the suspect was not located.

“The suspect was described as 5-foot, 7-inches in height, wearing a black hoodie that covered his face, black pants and armed with a semiautomatic pistol,” the news release said. “The suspect entered shortly before closing time…and demanded money from the register. The Criminal Investigation Division is investigating this incident.”

No one was injured in this robbery.