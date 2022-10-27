BATTLEBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Edgecombe County deputies said they arrested a man after he led them on a chase which ended in him flipping his car.

(Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office)

The chase started Tuesday after deputies said they stopped a car for speeding on NC 97 near Dunbar Road.

As the deputy approach the car, the driver, Shia-Quan Johnson, of Tarboro, handed them his license and drove off, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said they followed Johnson as he drove down Dunbar Road, made a left on US 64 Alt and headed toward Tarboro.

A chase ensued with speeds reaching more than 100 miles per hour, they reported.

According to reports from the sheriff’s office, Johnson was driving carelessly and recklessly, running other cars off the road.

Deputies said they placed stop sticks on McNair Road.

As Johnson approached them, they said he avoided the stop sticks and lost control of the car.

The car flipped over, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said they pulled Johnson and two passengers from the car.

Johnson is charged with multiple traffic violations including felony flee to elude arrest and carrying a concealed weapon.

He was taken to the Edgecombe County Detention Center under a $2,000 secured bond.