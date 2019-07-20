Man found dead after struggling to swim in Cape Fear River in Harnett County

Crews near the Cape Fear River on Friday after the man’s body was found. Photo by Colleen Quigley/CBS 17

ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — A man died after struggling to swim in the Cape Fear River in Harnett County Friday, officials said.

Erwin Police Chief Jonathan Johnson said that a man in his 30s was swimming in the stretch of the river near Erwin on Friday.

The man began to struggle to swim and vanished in the river and 5:30 p.m., according to Johnson and Ricky Blackmon, Chief of Erwin Fire Rescue.

The man’s body was found Friday around 7:35 p.m. near the N.C. 217 bridge over the Cape Fear River, Blackmon said.

Johnson said the river is dangerous with many rocks and strong currents. He added that it is not a safe place to swim.

Blackmon said his crews average about three or four rescues a year in the stretch of the river near the bridge.

The victim’s name has not been released because his family has not been notified of his death.

Several other agencies also helped during the incident including Harnett County Emergency Management, Harnett County EMS, Dunn Emergency Services, Lillington Fire Department and Buies Creek Fire and Rescue.

