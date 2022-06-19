LITTLETON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was found dead along a road in Halifax County Saturday night, deputies said Sunday.

The discovery of the man’s body was made around 9 p.m. in the 1900 block of Roper Springs Road, which is about two miles east of Littleton, according to a news release from the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

“The deceased appears to be a Black male wearing a black hoodie, grey jogging pants, and black shoes,” the news release said.

The dead man was taken to a nearby medical facility for identification by the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office.

Deputies said the process of identifying the man was underway Sunday.

Deputies said anyone who can provide any information about the case should call the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office at 252 583-8201 or Halifax County Crimestoppers at 252 583-4444.