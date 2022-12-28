SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – A man died in a house fire Tuesday morning, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.

The 911 center in Harnett County received the call at 9:44 a.m. reporting the fire in the 100 block of Andrea Court in Sanford.

Major Aaron Meredith of the sheriff’s office said after emergency responders got the fire out, they found a deceased man inside the residence and contacted the sheriff’s office.

Investigators have since identified the victim as 28-year-old Kyle Rankin.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but officials said they do not believe there is any foul play and it “appears to be accidental.”