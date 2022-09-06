LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was found dead in a Harnett County pond Tuesday morning and authorities there are investigating.

Sheriff Wayne Coats says the body of Otis Ray Covington, 39, of Coats, was found face down in the pond near Massad Pond Road on Tuesday between 15 and 20 feet from the edge of the water.

The sheriff says investigators and a local medical examiner found no visible injuries that would have caused his death, and his body was taken to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

Coats says the Dunn Police Department reported him missing Monday, one day after he was taken to Betsy Johnson Hospital in Dunn for what the sheriff called “a reported mental crisis.”