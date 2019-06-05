Man found dead in Lumberton field, murder investigation underway Avery Scurlock (Robeson County Sheriff's Office) [ + - ] The vehicle Avery Scurlock was driving in before his death (Robeson County Sheriff's Office) [ + - ]

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are looking for a killer in Lumberton after a man was found dead in a field Wednesday morning, according to the Robeson County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the 100-block of Old Tower Road just after 12:05 a.m. in reference to shots being fired in the area. Once on scene, Avery Scurlock, 23, was found dead in a field.

Officials said Scurlock was driving a white 2016 Ford Fusion SE with NC registration PJD-8161 just before his death. The car was last seen in the Lumberton area and is currently missing.

There is no suspect information at this time.

If you have any information about the case, contact the Robeson County Sheriff's Office Homicide Division at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.

