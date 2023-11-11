ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was found dead in a Person County lake Saturday morning, according to the Person County authorities.

The body was found by fishermen around 9:45 a.m. in Mayo Lake near the N.C. 49 bridge, Person County Sheriff Jason Wilborn told CBS 17.

Wilborn said the person who was found dead was a man in his mid-20s and from Roxboro, although no positive identification has been made.

Wilborn said that “nothing points toward any foul play” in the man’s death, however, deputies will investigate to rule out any possible crime.

The man’s relatives were contacted early Saturday afternoon, but Wilborn said the man’s name could not be released until a positive ID has been made.

The man’s belongings and his identification were found on the shore nearby, the sheriff said. The ID matches that of the body that was found, he added.