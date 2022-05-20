TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was found dead in the Tar River in Edgecombe County Friday morning, officials said.

The discovery was made around 9:30 a.m. near the Old Sparta Boat Ramp at 338 N.C. 42, according to Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Detective E. W. Muse Jr.

The man in his 30s was found in the river right at the edge of the shoreline, Muse said.

No foul play is suspected in the man’s death, according to Muse.

Muse said the man was not boating before his death but was spending time near the boat landing.

The man was identified and his family was contacted.

Muse said the man was from the area of Wilson or Edgecombe counties.

No other information was released.