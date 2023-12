ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A 50-year-old man was found dead on a street in Rocky Mount on Monday morning, police said.

At 7:35 a.m., officers responded to the area of North Vyne and Star streets in reference to a deceased person.

There they found Matthew Perry unresponsive and lying in the street.

Police said there appears to be no obvious signs of foul play.

The Rocky Mount Criminal Investigation Unit along with the Medical Examiner’s Office, continue to investigate this case.