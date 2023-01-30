PINEBLUFF, N.C. (WNCN) – The Moore County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting outside of Pinebluff.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to a home after 4 p.m. Monday for a reported shooting.

When deputies arrived, they reported finding a female victim with a gunshot wound. The sheriff’s office said deputies also found a male dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The sheriff’s office says the female victim was airlifted to the hospital with critical injuries.

An update from the sheriff’s office just before 6 p.m. said deputies were still at the scene and investigating.