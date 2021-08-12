Man found in Moore County road dies from ‘multiple traumatic injuries,’ deputies say

BISCOE, N.C. (WNCN) – A man found in the middle of a Moore County road with “multiple traumatic injuries” died Thursday night, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Around 6:15 p.m. Thursday, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office was called to assist fire and rescue units with a man who had been found in the road. His injuries were described as traumatic with the most obvious being on his chest, according to Maj. Andy Conway.

The man died on scene, the release said.

Deputies began investigating the incident as a homicide. A person of interest was identified and is wanted for questioning. That person has been located and is in the custody of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol on unrelated charges, the release said.

No other information was immediately available.