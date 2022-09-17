VASS, N.C. (WNCN) — Moore County deputies say they have arrested a man found with heroin in his car in Vass.

(Moore County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies say they found a driver passed out behind the wheel on the 4500 block of Lobelia Road Tuesday after receiving a call about a possible intoxicated driver.

Investigators say the driver, 29-year old Cody Seth Travis, of Vass, was found to be in possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia.

Heroin is a schedule I-controlled substance under the North Carolina controlled substance act, according to deputies.

Travis was previously arrested in 2016 after Southern Pines police say he threatened police on social media.

Travis is now charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin, possession of heroin, trafficking in opium or heroin by possession, trafficking in opium or heroin by transport, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting a public officer and driving while impaired.

He received a $25,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 3.