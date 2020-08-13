Man found shot to death inside Nash County home, sheriff’s office says

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found shot to death inside his home near Rocky Mount on Thursday morning.

Deputies responded to a home on North Old Carriage Road at 2:09 a.m. in reference to a man who was found unresponsive by a family member, officials said.

Shortly after deputies arrived on scene, the 32-year-old man was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound that the sheriff’s office said was “caused by unknown suspect(s).”

The victim, whose name has not been released, was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at his home, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives do not believe that this was a random crime and there is no threat to the community at this time, authorities said.

If you have any information that may assist in the investigation or saw anything suspicious in that area Wednesday night or Thursday morning, contact the sheriff’s office at 252-459-4121.

