RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — Hoke County deputies said Tuesday a man was found with drugs and a gun after he threw items into the woods during a chase.

On Monday, deputies said they initiated a traffic stop on Cope Road near Ruff Road.

The driver pulled the vehicle to the shoulder of the road and the front passenger jumped out and ran from the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the man, who they later identified as 24-year-old Patrick LeShane Chavis, of Shannon, started throwing items into the wood line.

They said they arrested him and searched him, where they found marijuana and suspected cocaine.

(Hoke County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office called in a K-9, which was able to find a gun thrown by Chavis before he was arrested, according to deputies.

Deputies said the K-9 also found a black bag with:

18 dosage units of suspected MDMA, also known as ecstasy, molly or mandy

5 grams of cocaine

3 grams of methamphetamine

Scales

Baggies

Chavis was charged with:

Possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver MDMA

Possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine

Possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine

Carrying a concealed weapon

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Simple possession of marijuana

He was taken to the Hoke County Detention Center where he received a $25,000 secured bond.