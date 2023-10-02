RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies said Monday they arrested a man after they said he was found with drugs and a loaded gun near a neighborhood in Hoke County.

During the afternoon of Sept. 21, deputies said they responded to the 200 block of Blueberry Lane in Raeford in reference to an investigate person call.

When they arrived, they said they found three people inside a car.

Investigators said they searched the vehicle, which belonged to 36-year-old Aaron Graham, of Raeford.

Deputies said they found:

A loaded handgun,

Suspected cocaine,

Suspected methamphetamine, and

Drug paraphernalia.

Graham was arrested at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

He was charged with:

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon,

Felony possession of cocaine,

Possession of methamphetamine, and

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Graham was taken to the Hoke County Detention Center under a $15,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information about gang or criminal activity in their community is asked to contact the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office at 910-875-5111 or the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office’s Anonymous Tip Line at 910-878-1100.