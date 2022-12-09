ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Roanoke Rapids police said they arrested a man after finding him with fentanyl during a traffic stop Wednesday.

At about 10:35 a.m., an officer said he was in the area of West 8th St. and Vance St. when he noticed a vehicle with an insurance violation and initiated a traffic stop.

When he spoke to the driver, the officer said he learned that the driver, 56-year-old William Mitchell, of Roanoke Rapids, had a suspended driver’s license.

The officer searched the vehicle and found .3 grams of white powder suspected to be fentanyl, according to the police department.

Mitchell was charged with possession of schedule II and driving while license revoked.

He was placed under a $500 bond has a court date scheduled for Jan 6.