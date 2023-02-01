DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — A felon was sentenced to a decade in prison for possessing a firearm after opening fire during a drive-by shooting toward a group of individuals in Dunn in 2020.

According to court documents, on Dec. 19, 2020, Dunn police officers were patrolling downtown businesses when they heard about 10 shots fired in the area of East Harnett and East Vance streets.

Officers notified dispatch of the shooting and saw a vehicle run the stop sign at the intersection of East Vance and North Clinton streets.

Police initiated a traffic stop of the vehicle. After pulling up behind the vehicle, officers said they saw the back passenger door of the vehicle open.

Police said Devone exited the car with his hands up stating, “I didn’t do it.”

Officers then asked the driver to step out of the car. As she was exiting the car, officers observed an AK-47 on the floorboard behind the driver’s seat in plain view and a partially visible black .40 caliber handgun tucked in the backseat pocket on the passenger side seat, police said.

After securing the firearms from the vehicle, officers noted that the handgun was unloaded but warm to the touch, and the smell of fresh gun powder was consistent with a recently fired rifle was present, police said. The rifle was fully loaded.

Officers went to the scene of the reported shooting and searched the 400 block of East Vance Street and spoke with an individual who advised the shooting occurred in front of his residence.

The homeowner told officers that a female and several men were visiting in front of his house when a car rode by and started shooting. Officers found eight spent .40 caliber shell casings in the roadway in front of the homeowner’s house.

The .40 caliber handgun was test-fired and a comparison was done between the .40 shell casings recovered from the scene and the shell casing from the bullet used to test-fire the handgun and they were a match.

In addition to the 10 years behind bars, Devone will also serve three years of supervised release. This is the statutory maximum sentence available for this offense, according to U.S. Attorney Michael Easley.