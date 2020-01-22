Man given $1.2 million bond after ‘Operation Blizzard’ drug bust in Nash County

BAILEY, N.C. (WNCN) – A 22-year-old man is being held on a $1.2 million bond following a drug bust, named “Operation Blizzard,” in Nash County, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Deputies received information that Francisco Javier Macias Jr. was conducting “multiple narcotics transactions” near an open area along Maudis Road in Bailey. They observed him driving on Old Bailey Highway near N.C. 97 and followed him to Maudis Road, the release said.

Deputies then witnessed Macias Jr. meet with someone to “conduct a narcotics transaction.” Deputies approached the two and found Macias Jr. in possession of about five ounces of cocaine, the release said.

Macias Jr.’s vehicle and passenger Jose Juan Castillo were also searched. Deputies found a handgun, marijuana, Oxycodone, and cash in the car. No illegal contraband was found on Castillo, but cash was seized, the release said.

Macias Jr. is charged with:

Five counts of trafficking cocaine by possession

Five counts of trafficking cocaine by transportation

Four counts of trafficking cocaine by deliver

Four counts of trafficking cocaine by sale

Two counts of possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine

Two counts of sell/deliver cocaine

One count of possession with the intent to sell or deliver marijuana

Seven counts of maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance

One count of simple possession of schedule II controlled substance

Macias Jr. was given a $1.2 million secured bond.

Castillo was charged with one count of trafficking cocaine by possession, one count of trafficking cocaine by transportation, one count of possession with the intent to sell or deliver cocaine, and one count of possession of a schedule II controlled substance. He was given a $200,000 secured bond.

Both made their first court appearances on Wednesday.

