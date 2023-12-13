SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — The Southern Pines Police Department arrested a man on Tuesday for robbing a bank.

Police said on Tuesday shortly before 1 p.m., officers responded to First Bank at 205 S.E. Broad Street regarding a reported robbery. After arriving, they conducted an investigation involving employees with the bank.

Officers searched the area and William Wayne Johnson, 60, of Greensboro, was found and arrested.

He was charged with possession of stolen goods, common law robbery, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Johnson was transported to the Moore County Detention Center and received a $1 million bond.