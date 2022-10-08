ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who helped a stranger out with a ride became the victim of a shooting and car theft early Friday morning, according to Rocky Mount police.

At about 1 a.m., officers said they were called to the EP Mart on the 7000 block of NC-4 in reference to a shooting with injury.

When they got to the scene, they said they found 40-year-old Michael Mills suffering from a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

Mills told them that he gave a man a ride to the Red Roof Inn in Goldrock, directly across the street from the EP Mart, according to a press release from the Rocky Mount Police Department.

It said Mills did not know the man he gave a ride to.

While dropping the man off, Mills said another man came out of a hotel room and shot him in the shoulder.

Police said the two men stole Mills’ car, a 2014 gray Infiniti, and Mills ran to the EP Mart to call 9-1-1.

Mills was taken to a hospital for treatment and was transferred to another hospital.

Officers say he is listed in stable condition.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, call Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111 for cash rewards or Text-A-Tip (text RMPOL and your message to 274637).