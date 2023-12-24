ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A man died after he was hit at least twice by gunfire in a “targeted” shooting early Sunday after a fight broke out earlier in downtown Rocky Mount, police said Sunday afternoon.

Gunfire was reported during the “early morning hours” Sunday at the intersection of North Washington and Tarboro streets, according to a news release from the Rocky Mount Police Department.

When police arrived, they found a man suffering from at least two gunshot wounds.

Aaron Porter, 34, was treated at the scene, but died while he was being taken to a nearby hospital, according to police.

Detectives arrived at the scene and conducted an investigation.

“Police received information that this incident may have had something to do with an earlier

fight downtown,” officers said in the release. “The initial investigation has revealed that this incident seems to be targeted and isolated.”

Officers said they are seeking video of the incident.

Police said anyone who has information about the case should call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411 or Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111 for cash rewards.