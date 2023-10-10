RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies with the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a man Tuesday after an investigation that began in August in which a juvenile was the victim of a sexual assault, officials said.

The incidents took place in June in Raeford, according to a news release from the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say that evidence found led to the arrest of Shawn Michael Lima, 34 of Raeford.

Lima is being charged with:

  • 11 counts of indecent liberties with a child
  • 6 counts of statutory sex offense with a child less than or equal to 15 years of age
  • 4 counts of crimes against nature.
  • Dissemination obscenity
  • Second-degree forceable sex offense
  • 7 counts of sexual battery
  • 4 counts of disseminating harmful material to minors

Lima was taken into custody without incident and received a $5 million secured bond, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.