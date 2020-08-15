Man found shot at Smithfield soul food restaurant, suspect arrested, police say

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Smithfield police are investigating after they say a man was found with gunshot wounds and later hospitalized.
Police say around 8:12 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the parking lot of Soul Food Cafe located at 2055 S. Bright Leaf Blvd.
Upon arrival, a 47-year-old man was located with gunshot wounds.
He was taken to the hospital where he was treated and later relased.
Police say they arrested Renaldo Frazier, 34, of Smithfield in the shooting.
Frazier was charged with assault with a deadly weapon – inflicting serious injury.
Frazier is being held on a $50,000 bond.
His first court appearance is scheduled for Monday in Johnston County court.
