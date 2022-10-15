GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police say a man is in critical condition after someone shot him in the upper body early Saturday morning.

At about 2:59 a.m., officers said they received a 9-1-1 call and a ShotSpotter alert for shots fired on the 100 block of Rockefeller Court.

They also received another 9-1-1 call advising that a person had been shot.

When officers got to the scene, they said they found 30-year-old Jamaine Eugene Rivers, of Dudley, suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and flown to another hospital for treatment, according to a release from the police department.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP. Callers will remain anonymous. Crime Stoppers gives cash rewards for information leading to arrests of up to $500 for misdemeanors with the recovery of drugs, firearms, property, or fugitive arrests and up to $1,000 for felony arrests.