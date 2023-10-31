LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Cameron man has been charged with multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor following a search of his home.

On Monday, members of the North Carolina International Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force consisting of State Bureau of Investigation agents and Harnett County sheriff’s detectives executed a search warrant in the 1000 block of Pine Oak in Cameron.

Task force members found child pornography on a laptop and cellphone belonging to 45-year-old Christopher James Cox who resides at the home, the sheriff’s office said.

Christopher Cox was arrested and charged with 10 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor in connection to downloading and possessing child sexual abuse material.

He was taken to the Harnett County Detention Center where he was processed and held under a $50,000 secured bond.