ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are investigating after a man in Rocky Mount was shot in the foot in broad daylight.

The Rocky Mount Police Department is looking for the person who shot Nahsier Abdul-Malik, 23, on Thursday.

Police say they were called at 12:41 p.m. to respond to a report of a shooting with injury in the 3300 block of Sunset Avenue, and they found Abdul-Malik with a gunshot wound to his foot.

They say Abdul-Malik was being treated at UNC Nash Healthcare.

The department’s criminal investigation division was on the scene investigating the shooting. If you have information about it, you may contact the department at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111 or by texting your message to CRIMES (274637). That message must begin with RMPOL.