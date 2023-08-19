ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Roxboro police said Saturday that a suspect was arrested for a bank robbery on Wednesday.

The incident was reported around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Carter Bank and Trust, located at 823 North Main St., according to a news release from the Roxboro Police Department.

During the robbery, a man walked into the bank and passed the teller a note demanding money. After he was given money, he left the bank, police said.

No weapons were shown and no threats were made during the robbery, according to police

After authorities were contacted, police searched the area with K-9 units along with Person County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Roxboro officers.

Police released three photos of the suspect, who appeared to be wearing a mask to cover part of his face. He was also wearing a large wide-brimmed beige hat that covered his face in one photo.

Photo from Roxboro Police Dept.

Around 1 a.m. Saturday, Gary Steven Allmond, 59, of Danville, Virginia, was caught by the Danville Police Department, according to Roxboro police.

Allmond is being held in Danville on a fugitive warrant awaiting an extradition hearing for a return to North Carolina.

“Special thanks to Person County Sheriff’s Office and Danville Police Department for their efforts in assisting in this investigation,” the Roxboro police news release said.