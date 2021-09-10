Man in wheelchair dies after he’s hit by car in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN)– A man in a wheelchair was hit by a car in Rocky Mount Thursday night and died, police say.

The incident was reported around 9 p.m. at the intersection of W. Raleigh Boulevard and Williford Street, according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.

A 59-year-old man who was in a wheelchair was hit by a car and died, police said.

The name of the man who died is not being released until his relatives are contacted.

Police said a crash reconstruction unit responded to the scene and is still investigating the crash.

No other information was released.