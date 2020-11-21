Man injured in shooting in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – Rocky Mount police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday evening that sent one man to the hospital.
Police responded shortly after 5 p.m. on Friday to a report of a possible gunshot victim on N. Wesleyan Boulevard near Sunset Ave.
When officers arrived on scene, they located a 22-year-old male victim. The victim was transported to UNC Nash Health Care and then to Vidant hospital in Greenville for treatment.
The investigation is on-going and there is no suspect information at this time.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Rocky Mount
Police Department at 252-972-1411, Twin County CrimeStoppers at 252-977-1111 or Text-ATip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637). Your text is completely anonymous.
