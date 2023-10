ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A 43-year-old man was sent to a hospital after police say he was shot early Sunday morning.

At 1:04 a.m. on Sunday, officers said they responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the 700 block of Cokey Road.

Police found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Additional evidence was discovered that led officers to believe this was a drive-by shooting.

The victim is in stable condition, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.